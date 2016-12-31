Toggle navigation
Power 96.1 - Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station
Power 96.1 - Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station
Power Morning Show
Power Morning Show
Hollywood Hashtag
Feel Good - Our Happy Place
Local Love - Shout Outs, Prizes & More!
The 5 O'Clock Club!
Podcast City
Stuff A Bus 2016
Traffic
DJ's
Riley Couture
Terry J
Ryan Seacrest
Sisanie
Maddox
Mack, Nick & Nina
Moran
Toby Knapp
Elizabethany
Stylz
Club 961
iHeartRadio Weekly Countdown
American Top 40
Evolution With Pete Tong
Power 96.1's Mixers
Media
Today's Top News!
Power Performance - Southwest Sound Stage
Listen Live
Last 10 Songs
Events Calendar
Event Photos
Weather
iHeartFashion
Stuff A Bus 2016
Jingle Ball 2016
Jingle Ball 2015
Jingle Ball 2014
Connect
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Snapchat
Vine
Pinterest
YouTube
Advertise With Us
iHeartMedia Communities
Streaming Help
iHeartMedia Employment
EEO
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
The Weeknd
Tickets to The Total Package Tour
Viewing Parties at the College Football Hall of Fame
Win Lukas Graham Tickets
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
Relive The Best Moments From Our 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tomorrow Night On The CW!
Listen all weekend for keywords to text for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ariana Grande here in Atlanta AND in Miami
Celebrity Psychic Tarot Readings For 2017: Kanye West, Britney Spears & More
POWER 96.1 PLAYS 96 MINUTES OF NON STOP HIT MUSIC WEEKDAY AT 4:15PM & 7:30PM!
Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are Back! Nominees Will Be Announced January 4th at 9AM ET!
Enter here for your chance see Daniel Skye live on The Southwest Sound Stage!
previous
next
Mariah Carey "New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2017" (VIDEO)
Mariah Carey, DNCE, More Welcome 2017 on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' (VIDEOS)
At Least 35 Dead In Istanbul Nightclub Attack
PHOTOS: Craziest Pop Culture Moments of 2016
PHOTOS: 18 Celebrity Breakups of 2016
PHOTOS: 25 Top iHeartRadio Moments from 2016
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez's Relationships Through The Years
PHOTOS: Guess the Pop Song from 2016
PHOTOS: The World's Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2016
PHOTOS: Stars to Look Out for in 2017
CDC May Lower Lead Level Threshold for Kids: Sources
x
See Full Playlist
Power 96.1
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played